Jim Boeheim says he 'absolutely misspoke' by saying two ACC schools 'bought a team'

It's that time of the year when everyone wonders about Jim Boeheim's future on the sidelines.

Boeheim seemingly gave his answer to ESPN on Saturday after Syracuse's 77-68 victory over Boston College.

The Orange's veteran men's basketball coach told ESPN's Pete Thamel he would "probably" return for the 2023-24 season, adding that he has "no other plans."

The interview also touched on how name, image and likeness has changed college basketball for the worse, and Boeheim specifically pointed toward a few ACC schools for "buying" players to assemble their teams.

How old is Jim Boeheim?

Boeheim turned 78 years old on Nov. 17.

When is Jim Boeheim retiring?

Boeheim didn't give a timetable but did tell ESPN that he would "probably" return next season.

"I have no other plans," Boeheim said. "Listen, this has been the question of the day for 15 years. This isn't a new question. It's just the calendar going, 'Well, he's 78.' It's just the calendar. If it wasn't the calendar, if I was 65, no one would be saying anything. And I'm not going to retire just because it's the calendar. Anything can happen. Anything, literally. We'll just see what happens. I don't say anything because I don't know."

Jim Boeheim on college basketball landscape

Boeheim expressed disdain for the current state of affairs in college basketball, calling it an "awful place." He particularly pointed to how the transfer portal can create potential program rebuilds and referenced multiple ACC schools that have made NIL deals with players to get them to transfer or simply stay put.

"This is an awful place we're in in college basketball," Boeheim said. "Pittsburgh bought a team. OK, fine. My (big donor) talks about it, but he doesn't give anyone any money. Nothing. Not one guy. Our guys make like $20,000. Wake Forest bought a team. Miami bought a team. … It's like, 'Really, this is where we are?' That's really where we are, and it's only going to get worse."

On Sunday, Boeheim walked his statement back, saying he "absolutely misspoke" about Wake Forest and Pitt and "shouldn't have" included them in his statement.

What is Jim Boeheim's coaching career?

Boeheim joined Syracuse as an assistant coach in 1969 after playing guard for the program from 1963-66. After 10 seasons as an assistant, Boeheim became Syracuse's head coach in 1976 and has held the role ever since.

How many championships has Jim Boeheim won?

Boeheim has led the Orange to one national championship, coming during the 2002-03 season. During his 47-season tenure, Boeheim has also led Syracuse to five Big East tournament titles and five Final Four appearances.

Syracuse missed the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since the 2016-17 season and only the third time since 2008.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Syracuse's Jim Boeheim on his future, NIL impact on college basketball