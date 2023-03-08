Jim Boeheim: 'I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday'
The Syracuse coach spoke on Wednesday following his team's loss in the ACC tournament, hours before the school announced that he will be retiring after 47 seasons.
Louisville finished 4-28 after a Tuesday loss to Boston College, one of the worst seasons in ACC history. This and more updates from Greensboro, here.
Ryan Day and Jim Knowles held press conferences after Ohio State's first spring practice.
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
The first March Madness tickets have been punched. Keep track of the automatic bids for the men's and women's college basketball tournaments here.
It’s been a wild year in women’s college basketball. The Big Ten is stacked, the ACC is unpredictable, Pac-12 after dark never disappoints and the Big East is a battle.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
Jimmy Butler surprised former Chicago Bulls teammate Pau Gasol at his Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The college conference expansion talk just won't stop. Neither will the chatter surrounding the potential exodus of some Pac-12 teams for the Big 12.
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
After a perfect 5-0 homestand, the Warriors again have taken steps back -- all before playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma tried his best attempt to impersonate Steph Curry's famous 3-point celebration. But it didn't go as Kuzma had planned.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Brandon Miller met with the media Wednesday for the first time since having his name involved in a capital murder case
The Chiefs honored three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark’s time in Kansas City with tweets, a video montage and statements.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.