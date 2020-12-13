Jim Boeheim rips Alabama coach Nate Oats for questioning Coach K's motives in COVID-19 discussion

Another big-time college basketball coach is weighing in on Mike Krzyzewski’s comments on delaying the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syracuse Jim Boeheim publicly rebutted Alabama coach Nate Oats on Saturday for questioning the motivations behind the Duke coach’s comments in playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AL.com.

Boeheim claimed that Krzyzewski has consistently called for a delay of the season, well before Duke dropped two non-conference games this season.

From AL.com:

“I would like to address one thing here that’s important. First of all, everybody knows Mike Krzyzewski is a friend of mine. But Mike said in the summer and September, and October, that we should delay the season. “For some young coach who should know better but didn’t to suggest that Mike Krzyzewski didn’t want to play because he lost a couple games. Yeah, he’s only won 1,100. Anybody who knows anything about college basketball knows that Mike Krzyzewski said that in the very beginning. In the very beginning, looking into a delay of the season, a delay of the tournament.”

Boeheim reportedly added that he does disagree with Krzyzewski on the matter of potentially delaying the tournament, saying that the COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be available in time to make a delay worth the effort.

The 46-year-old Oats, currently in his second year at Alabama, made waves on Wednesday when he was asked about Krzyzewski’s comments, which two days before Duke canceled the rest of its non-conference slate:

“Let me ask you something,” Oats said to Chambers. “Do you think if Coach K hadn’t lost the two non-conference games at home that he’d still be saying that?” “Probably not,” Chambers said. “OK. I just wanted you to say it, not me,” Oats said.

Among the other coaches to weigh in on playing right now are Tom Izzo and John Calipari. Izzo respectfully disagreed with Krzyzewski, stating he didn’t think taking a break was the answer for his players. Calipari said pretty much the same thing, though had to walk it back a little after bizarrely stating his players would jump to the front of the line at hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

Jim Boeheim didn't appreciate Nate Oats taking a shot at a fellow ACC coach. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

