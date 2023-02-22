Jim Bob Cooter to be named Colts’ offensive coordinator

Former Vol quarterback Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be named the Colts’ offensive coordinator.

Cooter will join new head coach Shane Steichen’s staff according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cooter most recently served as passing game coordinator for Jacksonville last season.

He played for the Vols under head coach Phillip Fulmer. Cooter appeared in three games during his career at Tennessee.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Vols from 2007-08.

The former Vol was an offensive assistant for the Colts from 2009-11. Cooter served as offensive quality control coach for Kansas City in 2012.

Cooter was an offensive assistant for the Broncos in 2013 before becoming quarterbacks coach for the Lions from 2014-15. He was later promoted to offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Cooter served as the Jets’ running backs coach from 2019-20.

He was a consultant with Philadelphia in 2021.

