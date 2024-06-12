Jim Beardmore, former star goalkeeper for Maryland men’s lacrosse, dies

To many lacrosse fans, Jim Beardmore was a standout goalkeeper at Maryland. To his teammates, Mr. Beardmore was known by a certain nickname.

“We used to call him Bazooka Joe in college,” former midfielder and attackman Dan Llewellyn said. “Literally, it looked like he blew on his thumb, and his muscles blew up. He was just awesome.”

Mr. Beardmore, one of only seven Terps players to earn a national award as the country’s top goalie and the son of legendary Maryland coach Bud Beardmore, died June 4 at the age of 60. The cause of death was unspecified, and efforts to reach family members were unsuccessful, but the timing of the younger Beardmore’s passing stunned former teammates such as attackman Brendan Hanley.

“We’re just crushed,” he said. “When you hear about any of your former teammates, it just leaves you in shock. He’s just a large figure. It hurts and stings.”

Mr. Beardmore played three seasons for the Terps with his senior year in 1987 being his most prolific. That spring, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Player of the Year and a first-team All American and earned the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Award as outstanding goalie at the NCAA Division I level.

Mr. Beardmore still holds the program’s single-season record in save percentage (.698 in 1987) and ranks second in school history in all-time save percentage (.629) and 13th in total saves (350). ESPN analyst Quint Kessenich, a former Johns Hopkins goalie who garnered the Ensign C. Markland Kelly Jr. Award the year after Mr. Beardmore, called his predecessor “one of a kind.”

“He was exceptionally talented, like nobody I have ever seen play the position of goalie,” Mr. Kessenich said. “He could run like the wind, he was fearless, he played like a showman. He made incredible passes, he was a really good stopper. He brought a flair to that position that I have not seen since.”

Mr. Beardmore grew up in Severna Park and graduated from Severn School. He was one of two sons of Clayton A. “Bud” Beardmore, the architect of the 1973 and 1975 Maryland teams that captured the school’s first two NCAA championships.

Under Bud Beardmore’s guidance, the Terps appeared in nine Final Fours and six title games and compiled an overall 91-26 record and a 28-4 ACC mark in his 11 seasons. The elder Beardmore died Jan. 20, 2016, of complications related to Parkinson’s.

Perhaps because of his father’s background in lacrosse, which included graduating from Maryland in 1962 as the program’s all-time leader in points by a midfielder (108), Jim Beardmore might have seemed destined to follow the same path. Mr. Llewellyn, who hailed from Baltimore and graduated from Dulaney, met brothers Jim and Steve Beardmore at a Terps lacrosse camp when the former was a sixth grader.

“They were always hanging on their father’s legs,” Mr. Llewellyn recalled. “They were not more than 5 feet from him in camp.”

When Jim Beardmore enrolled at College Park, the goalkeeper position was already occupied by Kevin O’Leary. So coach Dick Edell and his staff put a long pole in Mr. Beardmore’s hands and shifted him to long-stick midfielder.

“He was the fastest player on our team,” said former attackman Kirk Thurston, a Timonium resident and Dulaney graduate. “He would get the ball in practice, and I would have to chase him down the field, and I was always behind him, just whacking away at his elbows.”

When Mr. Beardmore succeeded Mr. O’Leary as goalie in 1985, he used that athleticism to his advantage, frequently turning saves or ground balls into fast-break chances by crossing midfield. Mr. Hanley, a Bel Air resident and John Carroll graduate, said one of his favorite memories occurred during the team’s 16-6 clobbering of North Carolina on March 28, 1987, that confirmed that squad’s ascent to the No. 1 ranking in the country.

“Jimmy Beardmore made a point-blank save against North Carolina and then ran the entire length of the field, dodging and roll-dodging — just something that a goalie doesn’t do,” Mr. Hanley marveled, adding that Mr. Beardmore passed the ball to Mr. Thurston who made a no-look pass to Mr. Hanley for a behind-the-back goal. “When we saw each other years later, we would say to each other, ‘Do you remember that?’”

Mr. Thurston recalled standing next to Mr. Beardmore as they prepared to enter Byrd Stadium for their annual rivalry game against Johns Hopkins and noticing that the goalie wasn’t wearing a chest protector under his mesh jersey.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you forgot your chest protector.’ He looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘Fuzzy [Thurston’s nickname], I’m a goalie. I need to stop it with my stick. If I can’t stop it with the stick, I shouldn’t be in the goal,’” Mr. Thurston said. “I’ll never forget that.”

Mr. Kessenich said Navy’s Jeff Johnson and Syracuse’s Tom Nims played a similar style before Mr. Beardmore showcased his skills. The ESPN analyst credited Mr. Beardmore with defining the trademarks of a quality goalkeeper.

“The goalie is the leader of the defense, the goalie is the seventh defender, the goalie should be a great ground ball player,” he said. “Goalie should be a position where your stick skills are immaculate, you should throw accurate passes, and you should throw aggressive outlet passes that lead to transition. Jimmy did all of that.”

That 1987 team won all 11 games in the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament. After defeating Penn, 12-8, in the quarterfinals, the Terps were upset, 13-8, by No. 4 seed Johns Hopkins.

Mr. Hanley said that outcome disappointed him, Mr. Beardmore and their teammates as they tried to revive an athletic department reeling in the wake of the cocaine-induced death of basketball star Len Bias on June 19, 1986, and the resignations of basketball coach Lefty Driesell, athletic director Dick Dull and football coach Bobby Ross between Oct. 29 and Dec. 1, 1986.

“We were putting a good shine back on the Maryland program,” Mr. Hanley said. “So when we went into the playoffs, for us to not come home with the victory, it stung all of us.”

After graduation, Mr. Beardmore played five seasons in the Major Indoor Lacrosse League with the Washington Wave and Pittsburgh Bulls from 1988 to 1992 and coached the Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse in 2007. He also coached several club and high school teams, including Severna Park High, worked with Under Armour and was a personal trainer.

A memorial for Mr. Beardmore is scheduled for June 23 at 2 p.m. at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park.