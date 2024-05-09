Jillian Taylor walk-off gives NMSU win over Jax State to open CUSA Softball Tournament

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State snatched a 6-5 win over Jax State in the first game of the CUSA Softball Championships at the NM State Softball Complex in Las Cruces on Wednesday.

With a 1-2 count and two outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, NMSU senior outfielder Jillian Taylor hit a walk-off home run to give the Aggies the win in its own backyard in the tournament opener.

No. 4 NMSU will play No. 1 Liberty tomorrow at noon.

Taylor would have not had the chance to give the Aggies the win if it weren’t for the clutch hitting by Desirae Spearman and Dezianna Patmon in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Down 5-3, NMSU tied the game up with back-to-back homers by Spearman, the CUSA Player of the Year, and Patmon, the CUSA Newcomer of the Year.

NMSU’s Jaileen Mancha (12-9) earned the win after tossing 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, while Jax State’s Sarah Currie (4-6) suffered the loss after being tagged with Taylor’s walk-off homer.

No. 4 seed NMSU will now face off against No. 1 seed Liberty in the next round. First pitch between the Aggies and Flames at the NM State Softball Complex is scheduled for 12:00 pm. MT on Wednesday.

