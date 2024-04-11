Jillian Albayati plays in NCAA baseball and softball game in same day

SAN MARCOS (KUSI/FOX5)–It was a wild day at Cal State San Marcos for sophomore Jillian Albayati playing in softball games, and then having to come be a pitcher for the Cougars baseball team.

“I slept in afterwards,” Albayati said laughing.

But Jill is no stranger to the game of baseball. She grew up playing, played in high school, is on the USA women’s national baseball team, and is even playing for the Savannah Bananas this summer.

Now even more to add to her list of accomplishments with the historic moment for the university and both the softball and baseball teams.

“It was a pretty cool moment for me to be able to hand her that baseball,” Coach Jose Garcia said.

Jillian was able to help in relief for the baseball team who had some pitchers out due to injury. The two teams are planning to work her schedule so she can play softball, and fill in on the baseball team whenever they may need her in the future,

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.