Jill Biden to head US delegation to Tokyo Olympics

First Lady Jill Biden will lead the US delegation at the Tokyo Olympics

The White House on Tuesday said First Lady Jill Biden will lead the US delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, which President Joe Biden is skipping due to Japan's Covid lockdown.

"First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games," the White House said. The ceremony takes place July 23.

The president is not going, in recognition of the extraordinary health precautions around the Tokyo Games, with fans banned from stadiums and athletes not allowed on public transport.

sms/mdo