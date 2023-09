Can Jil Sander Convince You to Reconsider Bermuda Shorts?

Jil Sander's Spring 2024 collection, presented during Milan Fashion Week, seems to reflect everything about the brand's identity: minimalism with subtle detail, understated pieces and a few fun curveballs. In the case of the latter, Creative Directors Lucie and Luke Meier are making a case to bring back Bermuda shorts — or, at the very least, the Bermuda crop, chopping the majority of their trousers, skirts, dresses and jackets right at the knee.

The cut is reimagined the Jil Sander way, in a relaxed, loose fit with slight pleating and crafted from luxurious materials, styled with equal ease, tucked in at the waist to create a paper bag look or layered beneath knitwear and trench coat. Other standout pieces for spring include drop-waist dresses (which are a major trend this season), fringed skirts, vests with circular cutouts and tie-front knits. Colors and prints are noticeably loud on some pieces (see: the faces of cat and dogs screen-printed on multiple pieces).

Keep scrolling to see every look from the Jil Sander Spring 2024 Collection.

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Jil Sander Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

