Jihad Ward re-signs with Giants on one-year deal

The Giants are re-signing outside linebacker Jihad Ward to a one-year deal, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Ward, 28, played all 17 games, plus two postseason games, in his first season with the Giants. He totaled career-highs in passes defensed (four), quarterback hits (13), tackles for loss (seven) and forced fumbles (two).

His three sacks matched a personal best after reuniting with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

In his career, Ward has appeared in 85 regular-season games with 26 starts for the Raiders, Colts, Ravens, Jaguars and Giants. He also has appeared in five playoff games, making one start for the Giants this past season.

Ward entered the NFL as a second-round selection of the Raiders in 2016.

