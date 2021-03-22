Jihad Ward: Days of Jags being an ‘easy win’ are over

Jacksonville Jaguars free agent defensive end signing Jihad Ward hasn’t been in town long, but he already has a vision for this team. It’s no secret that Jacksonville doesn’t exactly have a fearsome reputation around the NFL, but Ward said he wants to change that.

“The last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was a [difficult] season, but I’m here to change that,” Ward said. “I want to be a part of that change. A lot of people, when you deal with free agency, they want to deal with the winning teams that get a Super Bowl ring and all that stuff. But some people don’t realize when you go to teams, some people change, and some people do it the easy way out. I want to challenge myself. “

Ward, who spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, certainly has experience helping turn a team into a championship contender. He’s coming off a 16-tackle season after appearing in just 10 games, but he should fit nicely into a Jaguars’ defensive line rotation that should look a lot different in 2021.

The front seven was one of the main reasons why the team went 1-15, and the addition of players like Ward should change that. And he’s certainly convinced that he will.

“I want to be a part of this organization and I want to see the moment,” he said. “Everybody wants to think Jacksonville is going to be an easy win. No, when you go up against Jacksonville, you better think twice. Watch your mouth when you come to us. That’s how you have to bring it to the table.”

The Jags may not be poised to contend for the playoffs in Year 1 of the new regime, but Ward’s vision is clear. This team will be competitive, and it will never be one that its opponents overlook.