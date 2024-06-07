Ji-soo Kim: Premier League debut is my goal

Brentford defender Ji-soo Kim has given his thoughts on his promotion to the Bees' first team, after his impressive performances for the B team during the 2023/24 campaign.

The defender will now be a part of Thomas Frank's squad, where he will be looking to make the same impact he did during his time with the B team.

Ji-soo is an assured but quiet individual who displays confidence on the pitch through his ability to play out from the back under pressure, whilst also comfortably travelling with the ball through midfield.

And the centre-back reflected on his promotion: "First and foremost, I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity to train and play alongside such incredible players under the guidance of an exceptional coaching staff.

"I am excited to be moving in the right direction, and my parents are proud of me for taking this significant step forward in my career.

"I have worked on all aspects of my game this season, including fitting in culturally. When you move from another country, it is not easy to settle in quickly as you miss home, but I have remained determined to be the best I can in a new country and environment."

Ji-soo has suffered some setbacks this season; injuries have played their part and he has missed some big games for the B team. However, he remains confident that he will be prepared for the step up next season.

The Korean defender added: "I have put in a lot of effort, particularly in the IDP (Individual Development Plan) training with Steven Pressley, who has emphasised to me the finer details of defending.

"I am also working hard to get myself in the best possible physical shape as I know the Premier League is a tougher physical test and I want to be ready for that.

"Injuries are a part of the game and it has been annoying at times to get them but I have always aimed to come back stronger and better."

Since joining, Neil MacFarlane has played a huge role in the centre-back's development and Ji-soo reiterates that the B team head coach and the rest of the coaching staff have supported him greatly.

Ji-soo explains: "Neil likes attacking football, so he instructs defenders to press the ball high up the pitch. This has been a great experience for me, learning what high-intensity football matches look like.

"I remember what Neil said to me when I first walked through the door: he said that he has a lot of confidence in my ability to reach new heights and spoke massively on my potential."

Ji-soo had the goal of being in the first team when he first arrived from K League Two side Seongnam in June 2023 and he is one step closer to achieving that feat.

"My goal has always been to make my Premier League debut as soon as possible, and I will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this objective.

"I am so excited and ready to be a positive impact on the team in any way that I can. I want to compete and I want to impress and I am ready to go. I am also excited to continue training and learning more about football under the guidance of Thomas Frank."

'I am so excited and ready to be a positive impact on the team in any way that I can. I want to compete and I want to impress and I am ready to go'

As part of the learning process since he made the move to west London, he speaks about his English speaking and listening skills.

Ji-soo stated: "Compared to my first day, I feel a lot more comfortable now. I can rate my listening skills at about 80 per cent, but I still need a bit more time and effort to improve my speaking!

"The team supports me with English lessons, and my team-mates help me a lot. I am confident though that I will continue to improve in the near future."

Ji-soo's message to fans is simple: he will work hard and fight for the badge. The work for him has only just begun and he hopes the supporters will take to him as much as he has taken to the club.

He said: "To the fans, I am incredibly grateful for the support, even though I have not yet played in the Premier League.

"In the new season, I will work hard to earn a place in the team and to be a player who you can be proud of. I will work hard to be a player who makes an impact at Brentford."