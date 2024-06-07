Ji-soo Kim and Ben Winterbottom promoted to Brentford’s first-team squad

Defender Ji-soo Kim and goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom have been promoted to Brentford’s first team.

The young duo will join Thomas Frank’s squad from the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Ji-soo has impressed for Brentford B since signing from K League Two side Seongnam in June 2023, making 29 appearances and scoring one goal.

The defender has represented South Korea across three different age groups. He played in the Under-20 Asian Cup and FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2023. He became one of the most notable players in the latter competition after helping his team reach the semi-final.

Ji-soo was also part of the senior squad for the 2023 Asia Cup as South Korea exited the competition with a 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-final.

"Ji-soo is another example of the project here,” said Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane.

“Since I have been here, we have seen a number of players make the jump from the B team to the first team and this is another example of that.

“I applaud Ji-soo, as he has come from a completely different culture, has had to learn a new language and settle in.

“Now with this promotion, I hope that he continues to show his capabilities and works hard to be the best he possibly can be."

Winterbottom joined MacFarlane’s side from Liverpool in January 2021 and has also been a regular trainer with Frank’s first team.

The keeper was loaned to National League South outfit Welling United last term and kept two clean sheets in 14 appearances.

“Ben has been a fantastic servant to the B team,” said MacFarlane.

“This season, featuring again for the B team as well as a loan move, has now led to this promotion to the first team.

“He deserves this opportunity for his high professionalism and consistency of performances throughout his time at the club.

“He is a very reliable young goalkeeper, and this is another good step in his career.”