Ji’Ayir Brown is ready for Penn State Pro Day

Ji'Ayir Brown has some of the best film of anyone on the Penn State roster in recent years and he hopes that will help his draft stock come April. To make sure his draft stock remains high after the Penn State Pro Day that is looming for Friday.

Brown will be looking to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing NFL scouting combine from a testing side of things. His on-the-field drills however showcased his fluid mobility and his ball-tracking skills.

Before his Pro Day workout, Brown spoke to NFL Network about the draft process and how he was getting ready. “It’s been an amazing process, I am walking the dream. I am very appreciative of everything that is unfolding…”

He was asked a follow-up question about what kind of defense or team he thinks he best fits in and of course, he responded “I can play in any scheme, I am an excellent player when it comes to fitting in any scheme. I just want to be able to do the same thing I did at Penn State, blitz and provide coverage.”

With his diverse skillset, this is the right answer, his ability to provide coverage while finding success as blitzer is something not many professional players do well, let alone college players. He was asked which area he likes making plays in more and he responded while laughing saying “I love interceptions but sacks have been new to me and I love getting them just as much.”

He ended his TV spot with a simple message for NFL teams and scouts saying “I want scouts to see everything on tape is me, I can do a lot of different things on defense and I can perform at the highest levels.”

Penn State’s Pro Day will be on Friday, March 24.

More NFL Draft!

How Ji'Ayir Brown fits with every team in the AFC North Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North Twitter reacts to Mitchell Tinsley's NFL Combine performance 2023 NFL Combine results for Brenton Strange 2023 NFL Combine results for Mitchell Tinsley

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire