Ji’Ayir Brown not listed on Senior Bowl or Shrine Bowl rosters

Practices for the annual East-West Shrine Game will begin this weekend, and Penn State is set to be well represented at the college football all-star game. But one player who previously accepted an invitation is nowhere to be found on the game’s updated roster online.

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted an invite to play in the Shrine Bowl in December, but his name is noticeably absent from the game’s online rosters for the East and West teams.

Brown not being at the Shrine Bowl could mean he may be a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster, with the Senior Bowl scheduled for next week as well. Brown had previously accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl before he accepted the invite to play in the Shrine Bowl, but he is also missing from the Senior Bowl roster listed online.

Brown is coming off a stellar senior season with Penn State, capping off his career being named the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in Penn State’s victory over Utah. Brown contemplated leaving for the NFL last year but decided to return for one more season to potentially improve his draft stock for the 2023 NFL draft.

Penn State will have three players in the Shrine Bowl. The Nittany Lions will be represented by defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, and long snapper Chris Stoll.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday, February 2 in Las Vegas. The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4 in Mobile, Alabama.

