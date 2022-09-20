Ji’Ayir Brown named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown continues to be rewarded for his big performance on the road last weekend at Auburn. Brown, who was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week, has now been honored as a national defensive player of the week. On Tuesday, Brown was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America.

Brown played a key role in Penn State’s dominant defensive showing on the road at Auburn. The senior had five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception against Auburn. Brown returned the interception 27 yards to kill a promising-looking Auburn possession. Brown also led Penn State in interceptions last season.

Brown is the first Penn State player in program history to be named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. No Penn State player has ever won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy either, but perhaps Brown will make some more Penn State history there as well?

Time will tell, but Brown winning a national weekly award sure seems to throw his name in the running to make a push for finalist status for the award at the end of the season.

Brown and Penn State welcome Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium this weekend.

