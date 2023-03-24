The 2023 NFL draft is nearing, and Penn State has a few notable players to keep on your radar for this spring.

First, wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington would be a fun player to watch in a starting slot role for plenty of NFL teams around the league. Sure, we haven’t really seen Washington be that number one option. However, he also had players like Jahan Dotson in 2021 and Mitchell Tinsley and a talented running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen around him in 2022.

Another player is Joey Porter Jr, who could likely be a first-round draft pick in the spring.

Another player is Ji'Ayir Brown. Brown really made a name for himself throughout the 2021 season, and his production continued in 2022.

There are plenty of teams around the NFL that could use an athletic and versatile player like Brown.

Let’s take a look at how Ji’Ayir Brown fits with every team in the AFC East.

New England Patriots

The Patriots had a productive defense this past season, but they are also losing some key players, specifically in their secondary room. First, longtime NFL cornerback Devin McCourty announced his retirement this week. Second, the Patriots also have Jabrill Peppers set to become a free agent this offseason. Therefore, New England is going to need another defensive secondary piece, and maybe even a replacement for Peppers if they do decide to move on from him this offseason. Perhaps maybe even a player like Ji’Ayir Brown, who is athletic and versatile. He would fit right in with the Patriots’ secondary.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are an interesting team. First, they are likely moving off of safety Jordan Poyer this offseason. Second, they also have Micah Hyde under contract until 2024. However, he does have a potential out in 2023. Hyde is also 32, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Bills move off of him to try and go younger in their secondary room. If they do decide to do that, a player like Ji’Ayir Brown would be a nice replacement. He brings plenty of experience to the table, and he would come in and potentially compete for that starting free safety role.

New York Jets

The New York Jets. The big question for this team is who is going to be their quarterback next season. Will it be Aaron Rodgers? The Jets did make a trade last week. But it wasn’t for 12. It was for Ravens safety Chuck Clark. Speaking of their secondary, the Jets need to address their safety room if they do end up losing LaMarcus Joyner this offseason. Ji’Ayir Brown would fit in perfectly for them. A secondary room consisting of Sauce Gardner, Clark and Brown would be quite the intriguing one for the Jets.

Miami Dolphins

Lastly, we have the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins drafted safety Jevon Holland out of Oregon a few years ago. On top of that, they also traded for Jalen Ramsey this offseason. Why not get another athletic and versatile player like Ji’Ayir Brown to help bolster their secondary? Holland is under contract with Miami until 2025. But Brown brings plenty of experience to the table where he could contribute greatly to the Dolphins secondary room.

