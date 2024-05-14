JHS-product Whitaker a part of No. 1-ranked Texas Softball

May 14—AUSTIN — For the first time in school history the University of Texas softball team is the top seed in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship tournament.

The Longhorns are 47-7 overall and are coming off of a Big XII campaign that saw them finish 23-4.

Jacksonville High School-graduate Jordyn Whitaker is a senior on the Longhorn team.

Whitaker, who is listed as a designated player on the Texas roster, has played in 15 games this season and has started two games.

She is batting .143 and has driven in two runs.

Majoring in youth and community studies, Whitaker is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Whitaker.

Texas will be hosting a regional later this week. Other teams slated to join the Longhorns in the double-elimination event Austin Regional include Siena, Northwestern and St. Francis.

Texas will open play against Siena at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

The winner of the Austin Regional will play the winner of the College Station Regional in a Super Regional that will take place on May 24-26.