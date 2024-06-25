JHS to host track and field camp in late July

Jacksonville Track and Field will be hosting a three-day camp at Howard Cook Field late next month.

Sessions will take place from 9-10 a.m., July 24-26, according to camp director Sharae Schmitt, who is the head girls track and field coach at Jacksonville High School.

Camp is open to boys and girls (per-kindergarten through incoming ninth grade).

The registration fee is $35 per camper. Registration will take place from 8-9 a.m., prior to the start of camp.

The camp is designed to give youngsters an overview of track and field and the various skill sets that the sport features (e.g. sprints, distance, jumps, throws).

For questions, or to obtain more information, contact coach Schmitt at Sharae.Schmitt@jisd.org.