JHS girls soccer has three honored by NDHSCA

Jun. 4—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School girls' soccer team was rewarded for their tournament run with three players named to the 2024 NDHSCA Girls Soccer All-State Team.

The Blue Jays had one first-team selection, goalie Oliva Sorlie. The squad's two second-team selections were forward Layla Becker and defender Sara Sletto.

This season, the Blue Jays made it to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the WDA. The Jays finished the season with a 12-5-2 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the state tournament.

The full All-State teams are below:

First Team:

Madison Barnick, Fargo Davies

Leighton Roberson, Fargo Davies

Maicee Burke, Minot

Emerson Perrin, Minot

Katelyn Farrell, Bismarck Legacy

Sarah Helderop, Mandan

Addison Massey, Bismarck

Mia Metzger, Shanley

Amber Pyle, West Fargo

Gracie Sauvageau, Fargo South

Olivia Sorlie, Jamestown

Earth Wild, Fargo North

Second Team:

Layla Becker, Jamestown

Sara Sletto, Jamestown

Solei Berg, Fargo North

Sophie Bjerke, Fargo Davies

Chloe Soleim, Fargo Davies

Teagan Droll, Mandan

Elise Foell, West Fargo Sheyenne

Kynsili Gilmore, Minot

Bria Lewis, Minot

Taylor Hodny, Grand Forks Red River

Lauren Reardon, Grand Forks Central

Avery Will, Bismarck Legacy

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Emerson Perrin, Minot

NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Jason Heydt, Grand Forks Red River