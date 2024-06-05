JHS girls soccer has three honored by NDHSCA
Jun. 4—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School girls' soccer team was rewarded for their tournament run with three players named to the 2024 NDHSCA Girls Soccer All-State Team.
The Blue Jays had one first-team selection, goalie Oliva Sorlie. The squad's two second-team selections were forward Layla Becker and defender Sara Sletto.
This season, the Blue Jays made it to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the WDA. The Jays finished the season with a 12-5-2 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the state tournament.
The full All-State teams are below:
First Team:
Madison Barnick, Fargo Davies
Leighton Roberson, Fargo Davies
Maicee Burke, Minot
Emerson Perrin, Minot
Katelyn Farrell, Bismarck Legacy
Sarah Helderop, Mandan
Addison Massey, Bismarck
Mia Metzger, Shanley
Amber Pyle, West Fargo
Gracie Sauvageau, Fargo South
Olivia Sorlie, Jamestown
Earth Wild, Fargo North
Second Team:
Layla Becker, Jamestown
Sara Sletto, Jamestown
Solei Berg, Fargo North
Sophie Bjerke, Fargo Davies
Chloe Soleim, Fargo Davies
Teagan Droll, Mandan
Elise Foell, West Fargo Sheyenne
Kynsili Gilmore, Minot
Bria Lewis, Minot
Taylor Hodny, Grand Forks Red River
Lauren Reardon, Grand Forks Central
Avery Will, Bismarck Legacy
NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Emerson Perrin, Minot
NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Jason Heydt, Grand Forks Red River