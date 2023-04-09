Jhony Brito makes strong case to stick in Yankees rotation with gutsy outing

Apr 2, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jhony Brito (76) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jhony Brito put together another strong outing in his second career big league start for the Yankees on Saturday night. The young right-hander allowed just one run in five innings of work in the win over the Orioles.

Despite not having his best fastball command, Brito battled. He turned to his secondary pitches and was able to grind through five tough innings.

He ran into some trouble in the bottom of the first, but was able to limit the Orioles to just one run on an Anthony Santander sacrifice fly. Brito then settled into a nice little groove, retiring the Orioles in order in both the second and the third.

Baltimore was able to put a runner in scoring position in both the fourth and the fifth, but Brito battled to strand him there.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton were impressed with the fight the youngster showed throughout the night.

“They jumped on him quick, but I thought he was poised and bounced back. He grinded through and got us five and put us in a good position to win,” Stanton said.

“It wasn’t perfect, by any means, he pitched behind in the count some but he never got flustered and never gives in. He doesn’t ever get flustered. It’s a great attribute to have, we saw it in that fifth inning,” the skipper added.

“That’s a good example of it doesn’t always have to be perfect. You don’t always have to necessarily be at your best, but he made a lot of big pitches when he needed to and put us in a position to win a game."

Brito said that those types of gutsy performances are exactly what he's been doing throughout his minor league career.



“Even some games where you might find yourself in a jam, you have to understand that you can only control what you can control. That’s doing my job pitching and executing pitches in the zone,” Brito said, via a translator.



Brito allowed just the one run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out two over five innings of work. He's now the first pitcher in franchise history to throw five innings and allow one run or fewer and three hits or fewer in his first two big league starts.



Brito has certainly made a strong case to stick around in the Yankees’ starting rotation, and whether or not he does, he's excited about the opportunity.



“This is a dream ever since I was a little kid. To me, I just want to prove to the staff that I could pitch," he said. "This is probably the best baseball in the world. This baseball is tough up here. I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”