Jhen Aiko performs 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVI
Singer Jhen Aiko performs "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There are tons of options for streaming Super Bowl LVI online, plus some free (and legal) options as well.
What an Ohioan thing to say.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow made quite the pregame impression with his Super Bowl outfit, which included a tiger-striped suit and a black hat.
Kickoff for Super Bowl 2022 is just moments away and the game is airing LIVE on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Big Game this year including the date, start time, teams playing, halftime show, national anthem, TV
Joe Burrow won over his Bengals teammates before ever attempting a pro pass.
Super Bowl LVI kicks off in just a few hours and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should
Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge today. Peterson, who had been in Los Angeles for pre-Super Bowl festivities, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident with his wife on a plane that was about to take off, according to TMZ.com. The report says the [more]
He’s retired, for now. He’s under contract with the Buccaneers, for now. The question is whether Tom Brady will stay retired — and whether the Buccaneers will make irreversible plans for life without him before he potentially unretires. Six days after the First Annual Brady Retirement Watch ended, Brady himself commenced the First Annual Brady [more]
After a season of swings and shifts (and a few questionable calls) the Rams face off against the Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl trophy
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson predicted who the winner of Super Bowl LVI will be
Can the Bengals pull off the magical finish in the Super Bowl?
The Carolina Panthers thought they secured Matthew Stafford but was blindsided when the Detroit Lions traded with the Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl 2022 is just moments away from kicking off and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to play in football’s biggest game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Super Bowl including every TV and live streaming option on devices such as
The Patriots' coaching staff is getting is extremely thin on the offensive side.
Colt McCoy tried to encourage a banged-up Murray to take the final snaps of the game. Murray would not.
Watch Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow arrives for the Super Bowl 2022 in a stylish black and white suit before facing the L.A. Rams.
Andrew Whitworth, 40, is one of the LA Rams' most important players. As he ages in the league, he has taken a stricter approach to his lifestyle.
The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 which will be held February 13 in Inglewood, California.
Super Bowl LVI is just about to kick off and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022
The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7