Jhana Downie breaks school record as NMSU Track & Field closes 2024 season in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, Ark. – After competing through difficult weather conditions on Thursday, NM State returned Saturday to John McDonnell Field for the final day of NCAA West regional action. The Aggies competed in a trio of events, the 200m dash, 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay, looking to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Track Headlines

Terice Steen kicked off the Aggie action in Saturday’s quarterfinals, competing in the second of three heats in the 400m hurdles. The senior from Hanover, Jamaica recorded a time of 58.31 seconds, while posting a career-best finish in quarterfinal action (19th overall).

Jhana Downie took part in the 200m dash quarterfinals for the second consecutive season, setting up in the second of three heats. Racing down the line with a mark of 22.93, Downie not only set a personal best, but broke her school record in the process. Overall, the junior from Sunrise, Fla., secured her best finish in the event, taking 13th.

Closing out the NM State weekend of action, Terice Steen and Jhana Downie returned for the 4x400m relay, joined by juniors Jahnya Hill and Breanna Moss. Setting up in lane six of heat number two, the quartet closed the season with a time of 3:36.94, good for seventh in their heat and 21st overall.

