Jha’Quan Jackson quickly adjusting to life in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jha’Quan Jackson’s transition from NFL prospect to NFL wide receiver has been quick.

The Tennessee Titans selected the Tulane playmaker in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Two weeks later, Jackson was taking part in rookie minicamp.

Two months later, he has experienced OTAs and Titans’ mandatory minicamp.

“It’s been great. I’ve had some ups and downs. Most of them have been some good days. You’re not going to have a great day every day but it’s a blessing to step on an NFL platform and an organization like the Titans have,” said Tennessee Titans wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson.

Jha’Quan Jackson became a sponge once he set foot in the Titans’ facility knowing, learning the importance of a routine, and that he was now part of a loaded receiver room led by veterans Calvin Ridley and Deandre Hopkins.

Jackson referenced a specific situation in camp where the guidance of Hopkins helped his understanding of NFL defenses.

“One day we were in meetings and ‘D Hop'[DeAndre Hopkins] saw that a DB on the other side did a signal and he asked me, did I catch that? And I said no, I didn’t catch it. I didn’t see it when I when I was out there but in film I saw it when he asked me what it was. . I said to be honest, I don’t even know. So he explained to me what it was and how can I catch that fast and know how can I run my route,” said Jackson.

“I love that. I mean, just because he’s a vet that he doesn’t try to be fancy and all of that. He tries to help the the young guys get better,” added Jackson.

Jha’Quan Jackson’s focus for the remainder of the offseason is improvement.

The Tennessee Titans will open training camp in late July and the next time we see Jackson in action will be the NFL preseason.

The Titans host the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 10 and the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 17.

They close out their preseason schedule at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans against the Saints on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“New Orleans is going to always be my home and just I’m used to it. I practiced there in college. In high school, I played there. Of course, we didn’t win a championship, but it’s like I’m used to it. So once I get there, you know, it’s going to be loud, a lot of noise,” said Jackson.

Jha’Quan Jackson is one of seven Louisiana natives on the Tennessee Titans’ roster.

