JGR, Kyle Busch commemorate M&M's 80th anniversary with Darlington throwback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Staff Report
·1 min read
JGR, Kyle Busch commemorate M&M's 80th anniversary with Darlington throwback
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Gibbs Racing unveiled a retro-themed M&M’s design for Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota in NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend next month at Darlington Raceway.

RELATED: Buy Darlington tickets

JGR’s paint scheme commemorates the candy’s 80th anniversary with vintage branding as part of its design. Busch will drive the throwback car as he vies for his second career Darlington victory in the NASCAR Cup Series on May 9 in the Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

JGR and Busch also paid tribute to an M&M’s milestone in May 2016, switching from No. 18 to No. 75 in the NASCAR All-Star Race to coincide with its diamond anniversary.

Darlington has two dates on this year’s Cup Series schedule. The annual throwback weekend tradition shifts to a springtime tripleheader this year, with all three NASCAR national series competing May 7-9. The Cook Out Southern 500 retains its customary Labor Day weekend slot, opening the Cup Series’ 10-race playoffs Sept. 5.

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin climbs back to No. 1 spot

    Denny Hamlin's chances at a win slipped away late at Richmond, but his runner-up finish was good enough to vault him to No. 1 this week.

  • Alex Bowman’s Darlington throwback paint scheme is one of surprises

    Alex Bowman's Darlington throwback scheme surprised crew chief Greg Ives, who surprised his team with the story of that paint scheme.

  • NASCAR Cup Series Driver Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

    Last five races for Active Drivers prior to 2021 Race — Ordered by Average Finish Driver Name Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish Denny Hamlin 5 1 4 4 150 44 15.2 9.6 Aric Almirola 5 1 3 4 150 40 7.4 10.8 Ryan Preece 4 0 1 […]

  • Surprise, surprise! Bowman’s late-race charge pays off in Richmond

    Relive the 2021 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway that saw Alex Bowman make a late-race charge to win over Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

  • ACM Awards 2021: The Best Dressed Celebrities of the Night

    Our favorite looks from the red carpet and the Grand Ole Opry stage. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Fight booking wire (April 19-25): UFC 261 loses Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz

    Use our fight booking wire throughout the week to keep tabs on all the latest matchups in the UFC, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship and more.

  • Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says contrite George Russell has lots to learn after crash

    After a high-speed crash Sunday at Imola with Valtteri Bottas, Williams driver George Russell apologized after being admonished by Mercedes' Toto Wolff.

  • Man chops down 27 trees in Missouri national forest to sell the timber, feds say

    The timber was worth an estimated $20,000.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb is the latest example of why NASCAR needs a transparent and objective licensing system

    Cobb has made nearly 250 Truck and Xfinity Series starts and said she was running Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega. But NASCAR did not approve her to enter.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Favorite Car Is A Classic Legend

    The driver has quite the collection, but what's his favorite car?

  • Farewell to Alex Smith, the man who refused to let the NFL destroy him

    The veteran quarterback survived benchings, doubting coaches and an injury that almost cost him his life. He walks away from football a hero Alex Smith huddles with his Washington teammates after his playing comeback last season. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP If the NFL ever renames its Comeback Player of the Year award after Alex Smith, the reasons will go much deeper than a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who returned to the field after a gruesome leg fracture threatened his life. Smith announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NFL seasons that even the most imaginative Hollywood screenwriter couldn’t have dreamed up. In his moving retirement announcement on Instagram, Smith understandably talked about perseverance and wanting to be able to take walks with his wife and how he’ll now school his kids in the backyard. But there was a line in there that seemed a bit off: “Football wouldn’t let me give up.” Smith is a brilliant man – he received his degree in economics from Utah in just two years and began working on his master’s before being drafted – but he’s also humble and resilient. Football by nature is designed to make weaker men give up. The grind. The doubters. The pain. Truth be told, it wasn’t football that aided Smith, it was Smith who never let football destroy him. Smith was drafted by the 49ers as the first overall pick in 2005 (famously ahead of Bay Area native Aaron Rodgers, who slipped to No 24). But his football life almost ended in its infancy when, in 2007, then 49ers head Mike Nolan committed one of football’s most egregious sins: he questioned his quarterback’s toughness to the locker room. The narrative was odd even then. Nolan, the coach who drafted Smith two years earlier, encouraged Smith to play through a Grade 3 separated shoulder, then blamed Smith’s poor performances on not pushing hard enough through his injury. Bear in mind, Smith played while his arm was almost visibly dangling from his shoulder socket. Nolan lost the locker room and his job the next season. Smith had surgery and the promise of a resurrection in San Francisco. But then a confirmed break in the same shoulder ended his 2008 season before it began. Again, Smith was knocked down but not out. Smith’s topsy turvy career resumed in 2009, this time under Mike Singletary. He lost a training camp battle to Shaun Hill, then reclaimed his job and finally showed promise. But success was temporary and Smith started the following season 0-4. In Week 5 at home against the Eagles a cacophony of “We Want Carr. We Want Carr,” a nod to backup quarterback David Carr, shook Candlestick Park. But it didn’t shake Smith nor did temporarily losing the starter job again, this time to Troy Smith, before becoming a free agent with a cloudy future. JaMarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf, Tim Couch, Sam Bradford, Mitchell Trubisky. Highly touted quarterback picks who don’t perform after four or five years (or even one or two, depending on the organization) almost never shed the bust label. They crumble under the pressure, expectations, and early failures. It’s a downward trajectory that’s impossible to reverse. Unless you’re Alex Smith. In 2011, the 49ers signed Smith to a cheap one-year deal after he impressed new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh rightfully thought Smith could succeed in his brand of the West Coast offense. Under Harbaugh, Smith was efficient and accurate and led the 49ers to numerous come-from-behind wins. He was labeled a “game manager,” a marked improvement from “bust,” and his managerial style was a suitable complement to San Francisco’s fierce defense. Everything gelled that season, and the 13-3 49ers landed in the playoffs. Then came the four minutes where Smith morphed into a superhero. The 2012 Saints-49ers divisional classic went down to the wire. New Orleans had battled back from a 17-point deficit to take the lead. To win, Smith would need to best NFL legend Drew Brees in the prime of his career. But he did just that, by leading two exhilarating touchdown drives of 80 and 85 yards, which were punctuated by a 28-yard touchdown run and the famous Vernon Davis reception that Smith fit through a pinhole to seal the win. The Alex Smith Story could have culminated on that day. The 49ers could have committed to their quarterback who could have peacefully handed the reins to rookie Colin Kaepernick a few years down the road. But this is Alex Smith. As if his NFL arc would ever be that simple. Even after that magical 2012 season, the 49ers were looking for a QB upgrade and blindsided Smith by pursuing free agent Peyton Manning, who eventually signed with Denver. Smith channeled his frustration into another efficient start to 2013, leading the league in completion percentage, before an untimely concussion turned into the final death knell of his career in San Francisco. An unheralded second-round pick, Kaepernick replaced Smith and in just one high-profile game (Monday Night Football against the vaunted Chicago Bears defense) displayed such a dazzling combination of arm strength and electric running, that a permanent QB change was undeniable. Despite the week-by-week narrative from Harbaugh, Smith never had a chance. Kap was the guy. In typical Smith style, he was honest about being disappointed yet also supportive of Kaepernick and respectful of the organization. Smith left San Francisco beloved by the franchise and its fanbase, a deep fondness that remains strong today. Five successful years later he left Kansas City a three-time Pro Bowler equally beloved, especially by Patrick Mahomes who has unabashedly praised Smith for his mentorship. Said Mahomes about Smith’s retirement: “With the injury he had, to lead his team to the playoffs. That shows you the player he is. I’m just grateful for the time I had with him. He really helped me be the quarterback I am today.” Ah yes, the injury. The injury. Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (25) reaches for Alex Smith as he leaves the field after his injury in 2018. Photograph: Mark Tenally/AP Smith’s remarkable football life forged ahead in 2018 when he was traded to Washington. Finally entering an organization that was committed to him, and brimming with confidence, Smith led Washington to a 6-3 record. Then on 18 November 2018, Houston’s Kareem Jackson and JJ Watt tag-teamed on a legal sack and, well, football is the cruelest of sports. Smith suffered a compound fracture in the fibula and tibia of his right leg. It was already the most gruesome football injury in the last 25 years. Then came the infection that led to sepsis and 17 subsequent surgeries and the painstaking decision by Smith and his wife, Liz, to hold off on amputating his leg. His leg was saved, so was his life. But his playing career? No way. Smith’s return to action in October 2020, almost two years after the injury, still feels like a dream. This is a man who couldn’t walk without a clunky metal knee brace months earlier. For Smith to take the field and endure real game action was, simply put, a miracle. For Smith to work his way back to a starter role (aided by Dwayne Haskins’ benching and Kyle Allen’s injury) and lead Washington to the playoffs after going 5-1, well, it’s time to believe in football gods. The comeback of all comebacks certainly stunned Washington – as Smith told GQ in February, “When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan.” Smith’s entire NFL career was defined by driving over all the potholes laid before him. He walks away a hero, a masterclass in grit that far transcends the sport he played. Players come and go from the NFL, and even some of the most popular fade from our memories. But we’ll remember Smith’s incredible journey forever.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb not approved by NASCAR to run Talladega Cup race

    NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 19-25, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, April 19 3:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — Richmond […]

  • Nets' Kevin Durant leaves game, ruled out after suffering thigh injury vs. Heat in first quarter

    Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.

  • UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of 'fight to the end'

    There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europe's top clubs. The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an added element of rage and his body language indicated a man ready to wage the war of attrition that awaits European football. Italian Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and until Sunday head of the European Club Association, has been at the centre of the intrigue which led up to Sunday's shock breakaway announcement.

  • Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant booked for UFC Fight Night on June 19

    Marlon Vera is ready to get back in the octagon and will look to get back in the win column.

  • The Browns and Eagles made the ‘Carson Wentz’ trade 5 years ago today

    The Browns picked up a ton of picks for Wentz

  • Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

  • Five most impactful men's college basketball transfers so far in wild offseason

    The NCAA's new transfer policy will allow men's college basketball players to change schools and make an immediate impact on a new team in 2021-22.

  • Report: Two Premier League clubs could pull out of Super League

    The uproar over plans for a proposed European Super League could lead to some of the 12 'founding clubs' pulling out.