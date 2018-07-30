JGR cars, Truex trade stage points for track position at Pocono - did it work?
At least five Toyotas came to pit road before the end of Stage 2 in Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. And at the time, all five of those cars — driven by Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez, were setting themselves up for the final stage rather than racking up the immediate benefits of stage points.
It was a move that put all the cards out on the table, and perhaps one that had Fantasy Live owners for these drivers pulling their hair out, but track position was cited in post-race interviews as being an important factor in being competitive at the 2.5-mile ‘Tricky Triangle,’ and for some it meant it was OK to pass up the stage points and go for the win.
So, how did the strategy turn out when the smoke cleared from race-winner Kyle Busch’s celebratory burnout?
RELATED: Complete race results
Well, pretty darn good, if we don’t say so ourselves.
As mentioned, Kyle Busch won the race, but teammate Suarez also posted a career-best runner-up finish, Jones finished fifth and Hamlin was 10th — a huge day for JGR. Meanwhile, Truex Jr. was the only real disappointment coming in 15th (though most people not named Martin Truex would be happy with that result).
Part of what makes the strategy effective, however, is not having any issues on pit road, and for the most part, these Toyota teams were on point. Check out the pit stats for Suarez below and use the drop-down menus to see how the other drivers performed.
Gander Outdoors 400 (Pocono Raceway)
Advance Auto Parts Clash (Daytona International Speedway)
Can-Am Duel 1 (Daytona International Speedway)
Can-Am Duel 2 (Daytona International Speedway)
DAYTONA 500 (Daytona International Speedway)
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Atlanta Motor Speedway)
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)
TicketGuardian 500 (ISM Raceway)
Auto Club 400 (Auto Club Speedway)
STP 500 (Martinsville Speedway)
O\"Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Texas Motor Speedway)
Food City 500 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Richmond Raceway)
GEICO 500 (Talladega Superspeedway)
KC Masterpiece 400 (Kansas Speedway)
Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Charlotte Motor Speedway)
Monster Energy Open (Charlotte Motor Speedway)
Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway)
AAA 400 Drive for Autism (Dover International Speedway)
Pocono 400 (Pocono Raceway)
FireKeepers Casino 400 (Michigan International Speedway)
Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Sonoma Raceway)
Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona International Speedway)
Quaker State 400 (Kentucky Speedway)
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (New Hampshire Motor Speedway)
Overton‘s 400 (Chicagoland Speedway)
Daniel Suarez
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Kyle Weatherman
Reed Sorenson
Timmy Hill
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
BJ McLeod
Brad Keselowski
Bubba Wallace
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Corey LaJoie
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
JJ Yeley
Jamie McMurray
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Landon Cassill
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Matt Kenseth
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Ty Dillon
William Byron
LAP 121
SECONDS: 15.0968
TIRES: 4
LAP 96
SECONDS: 7.7739
TIRES: 2
LAP 83
SECONDS: 18.3849
TIRES: 4
LAP 52
SECONDS: 15.0481
TIRES: 4
LAP 21
SECONDS: 14.0473
TIRES: 4