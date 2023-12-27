For a Jewish high school in Bergen County, hockey offers 'an important outlet'

When The Frisch School hockey team takes the ice, support comes from beyond the fans in the stands.

Some of the Cougars fans live half a world away, living in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The Frisch School is a Yeshiva high school in Paramus and the school's hockey team — the state's only hockey team made up entirely of Jewish players — is its most successful.

Since the team was formed in 2015, the Cougars have never finished with a losing record. They won the McMullen Cup in league play in 2018 and 2021, and have qualified for the Non-Public state tournament every year. In 2022, they beat Notre Dame for their first state-tournament win.

Frisch sophomore defenseman Brody Latkin (27) looks for an angle against Karl Alstede of West Morris (5) during the Essex County Holiday Tournament at Codey Arena on Dec. 19, 2023.

Frisch coach Ralph Abecassis teaches his players that being the only team in the state made up entirely of Jewish players is an honor but also comes with unique pressure. He tells them that their actions become magnified and their reactions to negative moments are crucial.

"We do get heckled sometimes," sophomore Brody Latkin said. "It happens. It gives us an opportunity to show who we are and show what being Jewish means to us."

Many Frisch players have friends and family members currently living in Israel and keep in daily contact to ensure their loved ones are safe.

"It's something that's there and hockey becomes an important outlet for them and for others," Abecassis said. "The school has done a terrific job of discussing a difficult issue with the students. The school is so supportive of the team and they know what something like this can do for the community."

Frisch sophomore forward Alex Pomerantz (8) advances the puck against West Morris in the Essex County Holiday Tournament at Codey Arena on Dec. 19, 2023.

When sophomore Noah Sosland was nominated in the first North Jersey Hockey 3 Stars of the Week poll of the season, he received the most votes of any candidate. More than a thousand votes in the poll came from Israel.

"It really shows how our community goes beyond our hockey team," Sosland said. "There's a lot of things they can be worrying about every day, so to know there are people there thinking about us means a lot. It just shows how we are one big family."

Many of the Cougars wear Israeli flags on the back of their helmets. They say this season isn't dedicated to the people of Israel — every season is.

"We hope that we can provide some hope to people when they don't know where hope will come from," Sosland said. "We're one family and we're all together, even if they can't physically be here with us."

This year's team is one of the youngest in the state with 13 players on the roster who are freshmen or sophomores. Sosland registered seven goals and 11 assists in Frisch's first five games, while Latkin led the Cougars with 10 goals as a defenseman.

Frisch started the season 4-0 before suffering its first loss last week, to West Morris. The Cougars rallied from a one-goal deficit three times in that loss.

"We're never out of it," Abecassis said. "It's what you want to see. It's certainly what I want to see."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Frisch School: Hockey offers 'important outlet' for Jewish students