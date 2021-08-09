Jewelry, drink sale in Pottsville

Aug. 9—Cousins Lucas Stagliano, Mia Rakowski, and Alana Stagliano set up a stand on Howard Avenue selling their handmade jewelry and lemonade while visiting their grandmother Mary Stagliano over the weekend in Pottsville.

1 of 3

JEWELRY SALE

JEWELRY SALE

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO Cousins Lucas Stagliano, of Hershey, left, Mia Rakowski, of Winchester, Virginia, and Alana Stagliano, of Hershey, sell handmade jewelry on Howard Ave. in Pottsville on Saturday, August 7, 2021. They were in town visiting their grandmother Mary Stagliano.

— JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO

JEWELRY SALE

JEWELRY SALE

JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO Cousins Lucas Stagliano, of Hershey, left, Mia Rakowski, of Winchester, Virginia, and Alana Stagliano, of Hershey, sell handmade jewelry on Howard Ave. in Pottsville on Saturday, August 7, 2021. They were in town visiting their grandmother Mary Stagliano.

— JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO

JEWELRY SALE

JEWELRY SALE

Cousins Lucas Stagliano, of Hershey, left, Mia Rakowski, of Winchester, Virginia, center, and Alana Stagliano, of Hershey, sell handmade jewelry and lemonade Saturday on Howard Avenue in Pottsville. They built the stand while visiting their grandmother, Mary Stagliano, over the weekend.

— JACQUELINE DORMER / STAFF PHOTO

More like this...