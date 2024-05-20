Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith lead Storm to first win of season

Seattle Storm fans are going to learn a lot about their new backcourt of Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Those two played together at Notre Dame, and now, they have a chance to work together in the WNBA. Hopefully, there will be plenty of moments involving them both during their time in the Pacific Northwest.

The league acknowledged the duo’s past with the Irish when posting highlights of the Storm’s 84-75 win over the Washington Mystics, their first victory of the season, on social media:

The chemistry between Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith stems from havin' that @ndwbb connection 🤝 This backcourt duo both netted in double-figures

(Loyd 24 PTS) (Diggins-Smith 18 PTS) en route to coming away with the road victory #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/xHRz8kqkNT — WNBA (@WNBA) May 19, 2024

Diggins-Smith also led the Storm with five assists, though those were somewhat offset by her game-high seven turnovers. Meanwhile, half of Loyd’s points came from the free-throw line. However, none of that should diminish the fact that both players were phenomenal during this particular game.

Both players will be in Chicago on May 28 to play the Sky. Five of the WNBA’s eight Irish representatives will be under the same roof. The others will be Marina Mabrey, Brianna Turner and Lindsay Allen.

