WNBA All-Star Game takeaways: Jewell Loyd sets scoring record, Brittney Griner dunks again

LAS VEGAS — All-Star captain Breanna Stewart drafted Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner with her first overall pick because “we need her dunks.” Griner did just that Saturday in Las Vegas.

Griner triumphantly marked her return to the WNBA All-Star stage with a first-quarter slam, her sixth dunk at an All-Star Game, in front of a sell-out crowd at Michelob ULTRA Arena that included Sue Bird, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and more WNBA and NBA royalty. Griner’s three dunks helped lift Team Stewart over Team Wilson, 143-127, handing the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson her first loss as an All-Star captain.

"Anytime you see Brittney in the paint, move out the way, because we know how that would end," Wilson said of Griner, who ended the game with 18 points despite being quadruple-teamed by Team Wilson at one point. "What else were we supposed to do. We were already down by 50, so we had to do something... It didn't really work out."

Griner said she was "honored" to join Stewart once again in her eighth All-Star appearance (and ninth nod), the most of any starter. Griner and Stewart both played for the Russian professional basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg before Griner was wrongfully detained for nearly 10 months.

"Our season got cut a little short overseas playing together, so just being back on the court with her and (Courtney Vandersloot) on the same team was pretty special for me," said Griner. "I was the first pick so I knew I had to do something to pay that back, so those dunks and getting the (win) did it right there."

Jewell Loyd named All-Star Game MVP

Griner was one of several bright spots for Team Stewart, which dominated Team Wilson wire-to-wire in a blowout victory. Jewell Loyd was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP following a record-setting 31-point performance. She added four rebounds and six assists.

Loyd's 31 points broke Maya Moore's and reigning ASG MVP Kelsey Plum’s All-Star Game points record (30) set in 2015 and 2022, respectively. Loyd also knocked down a record 10 3-pointers, shooting 10-for-21 from beyond the arc. Loyd said her performance was an anniversary gift for her parents and a nod to Kobe Bryant.

"It's special because the last time I saw Kobe (Bryant) was here," said Loyd, who is nicknamed the Gold Mamba. "He's constantly with me and I try to live by his words of, 'Be epic, create forever."

Loyd hoisted a new and improved MVP trophy following feedback from Plum, who lamented the small, "teacup" trophy from last year. "I'm really happy for Jewell. They upgraded. Whoever is in charge either got fired or was very scared of getting fired. To be honest, the whole incident with the trophy caused a stir, so I didn't mind it. It was cool to see. The trophy was very heavy and a lot bigger than my little teacup," Plum said.

Plum scored a team-high 30 points and added five assists for Team Wilson, the same amount of points that earned her MVP honors last year. Despite being on the losing end, Plum said she was "gunning" because her sponsors agreed to donate $1,000 to the Child Haven charity for every point and assist she recorded.

She went 11-for-17 from the field and 6-for-10 from three. "Seventeen shots in 21 minutes is wild," she said.

2024 All-Star Game headed to Phoenix

Wilson passed the torch for All-Star hosting duties over to Griner during halftime. The All-Star Game will return to Phoenix next year for the third time after previously being staged there in 2000 and 2014.

"I’m lucky enough for it to be coming back again," Griner said. "I know Phoenix and the Mercury organization are going to put on one hell of an All-Star (Weekend). I’m looking forward to playing there in front of our fans. I know the city is going to come out and everyone is going to turn up. It’s going to be a good time."

Griner said she hopes to have as much fun as she did Saturday. Her return was the main storyline of the night. The WNBA opted for a subtle tribute with a "Welcome Back" shoutout on the jumbotron during a timeout. She received a loud applause from the crowd during introductions, enjoyed a snow cone on the bench during the game and even sneaked out during halftime with her teammates to watch performer Kehlani.

"To have that ovation and all the memories that I can cherish means the world," Griner said. “I’m just happy to be here in this building. All-Star is a fun time where we get to be together... Just being here with them after what they did to support me during one of the toughest times just means everything. "

More All-Star Game stats

On Team Stewart, Napheesa Collier scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and Kahleah Copper had 16. On Team Wilson, A'ja Wilson recorded 20 points, while Arike Ogunbowale had 18 points and Rhyne Howard had 16.

It was sweet revenge for Team Stewart, which lost the 2022 All-Star Game to Team Wilson.

"This wasn't a good showing by us, we got to do better. But yeah, congratulations Stewie," Wilson said while rolling her eyes. "My team didn't follow their curfew. We had a curfew last night and I don't think they got there."

Griner quipped back, "Did someone check your room?" Wilson playfully responded: "I was out checking everyone's room so they didn't need to check mine... We'll be back in Phoenix, catch us there."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA All-Star Game: Jewell Loyd sets points record in Team Stewart win