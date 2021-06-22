Jewell Loyd ready to bring Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality to Olympics Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm are atop the WNBA right now with an impressive 12-2 record.

As the team looks to repeat following its magical Wubble run to a 2020 Championship last summer, this year, three of the Storm’s starters will be heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.

Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart were all named to the U.S. Women's Basketball Olympic Team, which was announced on Monday.

While Bird is making her fifth Olympics appearance, this will be Loyd’s debut.

When Loyd got the call she says she was “super excited,” but also “couldn’t find an emotion to really describe” how she was feeling.

It was just like, really I did it? I’m part of this team?

Jewell Loyd

But it’s not as if Loyd or anyone who has seen her growth over the years was shocked by the news.

“I’ve put a lot of work and time into my craft,” Loyd said. “I’m fully buying into the player that I want to become, the person that I want to become and that’s all just an evolution of growth and patience on my part and understating the process.”

And even though the 27-year-old guard doesn’t have Olympic experience, she has won gold at the U17 World Championship (2010 France), the World Championship (2014 Moscow), and the World Cup (2018 Spain).

On the season, Loyd is averaging a career-high 18.9 points for the Storm to go along with 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

The two-time WNBA champion believes that having the right mindset heading to the Olympic Games will be key.

And, they don’t call her Gold Mamba for nothing.

Loyd earned her nickname from the late great Kobe Bryant when she first turned pro and she has carried on the Mamba mentality.

We know that Kobe would be so proud of her after the two worked on Loyd’s game when she was younger.

Talking with Kobe it just always was the mental aspects of things -- how to unlock your insecurities, your fears, things that you struggle with that people don’t see -- how to unlock that and use it for good, for good energy.

Jewell Loyd

Loyd added that the last thing she talked to Kobe about before his passing was how to make the Olympic team and how to earn a gold medal.

“This whole experience has been different without him, but I know that he’s prepared me for this.”