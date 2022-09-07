Jewell Loyd with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces

Associated Press

Karen Khachanov stood on court, arms raised, basking in a rowdy crowd's cheers after reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open. Not far away, Nick Kyrgios took out some of his frustration at the so-close-yet-so-far result on a pair of rackets. First, shortly after the last point of his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 loss to Khachanov, Kyrgios cracked his piece of equipment against the ground — once, twice, three, four times.