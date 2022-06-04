Jewell Loyd with an And One vs. Dallas Wings

Yahoo Sports

Ryan Day put a figure on the Buckey's needs in the NIL market... $13 million overall, $2 million for a high-end QB. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde react to the Ohio State head coach's comments to Cleveland.com. The SEC spring meetings are wrapping up in Florida and Pat Forde has the latest on the future of the SEC's schedule. 8 games or 9 games... that is the question. Which way is the SEC leaning and will the rest of the conferences follow? Also, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher put the beef with Nick Saban to bed. Can we speed up to October 8th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, yet? Dan and Pat play a college baseball version of Would You Eat It?!