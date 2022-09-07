Jewell Loyd with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/06/2022
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/06/2022
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/06/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 09/06/2022
Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto.
The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery Tuesday and is expected to be ready for spring training next season. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Tuesday night's 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay after six innings with back spasms.
The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Finals beating the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of their semifinal series Tuesday night. It brought an end to Bird’s illustrious career.
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Seattle Storm, 09/06/2022
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final.
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly in an "epic fight" over his decision to un-retire from the NFL, and she's left the family compound.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
There is a different type of respect for the Lakers versus the Clippers according to Patrick Beverley.
Luke Donald was only appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain last month, but he has already received several calls from former Ryder Cup team-mates who have jumped ship to join the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and are desperate to know where they stand for next year’s match.
The tone was set for the DP World Tour’s flagship week at a tense AGM on Monday morning when the LIV rebels – including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio García – questioned chief executive Keith Pelley.
Coco Gauff's run at the U.S. Open ended in a quarterfinal loss to Caroline Garcia, leaving one American in the women's singles draw.
Caroline Garcia knows how it can feel to be a teen in tennis getting a ton of attention and outsized expectations, the way Coco Gauff does now. One big difference: Garcia, now 28, became an overnight sensation more than a decade ago thanks to one particularly noteworthy performance on a big stage — and long before she achieved the sorts of things Gauff has at 18. On Tuesday night at the U.S. Open, Garcia took charge and never really let Gauff — or the crowd — get fully involved.