Jewell Loyd with a First Basket of The Game vs. Atlanta Dream

(Reuters) -Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations. Fueled by extreme heat and tinder-dry forests and underbrush, the Oak Fire that began on Friday closed within half a mile (0.8 km) from the town of Mariposa Pines, population 1,400, but was still more than 10 miles (16 km) from Yosemite, famed for its giant, ancient sequoia trees. As of Sunday morning, the fire had consumed 14,281 acres (5,780 hectares), more than half the size of Paris, and was zero percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).