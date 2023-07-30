Jewell Loyd drills the trey

Follow the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game live with Yahoo Sports.
Loyd broke Kelsey Plum's scoring record in front of a Las Vegas crowd and earned MVP honors in the process.
The WNBA's scoring leader turned her ankle in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Liberty.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Saddled with tumult and desperate for a win, the Norwegians banded together and showed how capable they can be with their backs against the wall.
After two uninspiring performances, Rapinoe admits the team is feeling some anxiety though it's nothing the USWNT hasn't overcome before.
That's great in training camp, when the record is 0-0 and emotion is counted like an asset in the win column. Of course, that can change quickly once the regular season kicks in.
The Mets are exchanging a portion of their over-leveraged, right-now team for more fungible talent that might help them in 2024, 2025 and beyond.
Kelce later posted that he needs to be a better teammate and leader.
Crawford is now the owner of all four titles, IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO, in a second weight class, the first time the feat has been accomplished in the four-belt era.
Jamaica's first World Cup victory and France's late goal over Brazil set up a must-win for Brazil to advance out of the group stage.
Australia's top player missed the host country's first two matches with a calf injury.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
Witherspoon is the last first-rounder to agree to a deal.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.