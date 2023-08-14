Jewell Loyd dials from long distance

Follow the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game live with Yahoo Sports.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here are some of the notable instances during the nearly 3½-hour ceremony that had a big-time Texas flavor but a Midwest ending.
Jim Harbaugh's NCAA issues stem from recruiting violations committed by several Wolverines staff members and an alleged cover-up.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Wade lands at an intersection of a historical player with undeniable bona fides while also managing to be a tantalizing “what if” figure.
There isn't much to like about the Cardinals this season.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.