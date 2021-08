Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night. The Storm didn't have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team's last two games — both losses — while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. Stewart also spent time at home with wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their new baby daughter Ruby, who was born via surrogate Aug. 9.