Jewell Loyd with an Assist vs. Dallas Wings
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with an Assist vs. Dallas Wings, 06/10/2022
Awak Kuier (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 06/10/2022
Sylvia Fowles is averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in her final season.
Head coach Mike Thibault said afterward he doesn't "foresee anything long-term."
The Fever play to a familiar script: Hold their own in the first half before the opponent pulls away in the second.
The WNBA superstar's eldest sister, SheKera Griner, is breaking her silence to ask President Joe Biden and the US government to bring Brittney home.
The Mystics will welcome the Mercury for a Sunday evening matchup.
The fans are getting it right.
The first dunk of the WNBA season!
Emma Meesseman scored 20 of her 26 points in the first half, Candace Parker added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 83-79 on Friday night in a rematch of the WNBA Finals. Parker made two free throws with 28.4 seconds left for an 80-79 lead. After a timeout, Courtney Williams missed a shot in the lane and Parker was fouled again before making two free throws for a three-point lead with 12.9 left.
President Barack Obama met with the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky on Wednesday.
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Chicago Sky, 06/10/2022
Andrew Booth Jr. could see the field early and often in his first season with the Minnesota Vikings.
MMA Junkie fight analyst Dan Tom takes a closer look at the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.
The Atlanta Falcons' preseason matchup against the New York Jets will air on ESPN.
Would the three-time Defensive Player of the Year be a good fit with the Hornets?
The Nationals plan to activate right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Thursday to make his anticipated 2022 season debut.
Green has as many personal fouls this series, 15, as he does points.
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham says of the future of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: It starts out on the defensive end and builds out there. He thinks all three will benefit from increased spacing. Says he sees Westbrook as "absolutely" a ...
The Giants have elected to add one of the players who was with the club on a tryout basis this week. New York announced on Friday that the team has signed receiver Keelan Doss. Doss was a Hard Knocks star in 2019 with the Raiders, which chronicled his journey trying to make the team as [more]
There is some member of every staff sitting at a computer to begin evaluating the next name that pops up in the portal