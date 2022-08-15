Jewell Loyd (38 points) Highlights vs. Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd (38 points) Highlights vs. Las Vegas Aces
Brittney Sykes (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/14/2022
The Connecticut Sun ended the Minnesota Lynx’s season Sunday, winning 90-83 and handing a defeat to future Hall-of-Famer Sylvia Fowles her final WNBA game.
The Mercury will open the first round at the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. start time after losing 82-67 to the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 3 seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
What an interesting sequence of events.
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.
Milwaukee's three runs came on a pair of homers by Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez. A terrific start by Aaron Ashby was wasted in the process.
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play. But [more]
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Albert Pujols crushed his 688th and 689th career home runs to power the Cardinals to a 6-2 win over the Brewers
Kevin Harvick may be stamping himself as the man to beat in NASCAR. The 2014 series champion took the lead from Joey Logano with 66 laps to go and held off Christopher Bell at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. Harvick, who ended a 65-race drought last week at Michigan, won for the 60th time, the fourth time at Richmond and first time on the 0.75-mile oval since 2013.
The Vikings come up short in their preseason opener against the Raiders.