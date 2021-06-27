Jewell Loyd with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/27/2021
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/27/2021
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
The Trail Blazers' decision to hire Chauncey Billups as coach was met with backlash.
The reported next Blazers head coach has received some backlash from the Portland faithful.
Nelly Korda won the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday to capture her first major title and become the first American since 2014 to seize the world number one ranking.
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin ran the second-fastest hurdles times in history at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. A Usain Bolt record fell.
The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gave an honest assessment of his performance in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
Nelly Korda's biggest advantage in her final-round showdown with Lizette Salas was on display at the par-5 fifth hole.
Gabby Thomas won the 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials with a world-best time of 21.61 seconds, while Allyson Felix did not qualify.
If Damian Lillard indeed forces his way out of Portland and into the Eastern Conference, that would knock one of the West's top teams down a peg.
The Boston Red Sox lit up Gerrit Cole to grab a 9-2 win Sunday and full weekend sweep of the Yankees.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
An outfield collision between Cleveland's Josh Naylor and Ernie Clement left Naylor in serious pain. He was carted off.
Larissa Pacheco continues to shine during the 2021 PFL season.
Tony Stewart accidentally hit the kill switch and started shotgun on the field, but that was not enough to keep him out of Victory Lane at Eldora Speedway.
Nelly Korda turned a two-player race into a runaway as she won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship by three shots to capture her first major-championship title.
David DeCastro understands the NFL is just a business.
Three men allegedly threatened KCP with guns in his own driveway.