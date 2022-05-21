Jewell Loyd with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Field Level Media

DALLAS (AP) Stephen Curry shimmied for the TV crew, Andrew Wiggins shook Luka Doncic with a posterizing dunk and the Warriors are thinking sweep. Curry scored 31 points, Wiggins' playoff career high 27 points included the dunk that was originally called an offensive foul and Golden State beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 Sunday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. ''He's looking like Dominique Wilkins out there,'' Klay Thompson said of Wiggins after scoring 19 points as the Warriors moved to the brink of the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a five-year run that yielded three championships.