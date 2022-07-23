Jewell Loyd with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/22/2022
Han Xu understandably grew up idolizing Yao Ming, mesmerized by the giant shadow the 7-foot-6 Hall of Famer cast each time he stepped onto an NBA court. Standing 6-10, Han would like to emulate Yao's impact — including his influence on the sport in China. The New York Liberty post player wants to be a female beacon of basketball in her native land.
Stephen Curry, Megan Rapinoe and others all called for Brittney Griner's release throughout the ESPYs on Wednesday night.
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will play against each other in the regular season for the final time on Friday. Heres a breakdown of their friendly rivalry.
"As far as Brittney Griner goes, it doesn't affect her at all," a legal analyst told Insider regarding the Biden administration's recent executive order.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally became the latest WNBA player to step up in the shoe game with her upcoming Air Jordan collaboration.
Chicago Sky star Candace Parker won Best WNBA Player for the fourth time in her career Wednesday at the 2022 ESPY Awards.
A Russian official has said the U.S. must respect its laws with regards to WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that U.S. officials disrespected Russian law by characterizing Griner as being wrongfully detained, according to a report by ABC News. Zakharova also said…
The WNBA's history with Wisconsin players have included a No. 1 overall pick, three selections in 2019 and the state's all-time leading scorer.
Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 07/21/2022
Despite not being there, Brittney Griner’s presence was felt at the 2022 ESPYs, Wednesday. In February the WNBA superstar was arrested by Russian authorities in Moscow for allegedly traveling with vape cartridges filled with THC hash oil. “It has been 153 nights now that B.G. has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,” said WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith. On July 7th, the two-time gold medalist pled guilty to the drug charges and faces up to 10 years in Russian prison. However, Russia is reportedly willing to release her in exchange for the convicted Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” “B.G. Deserves to be free,” Megan Rapinoe said during her acceptance speech. “She is being held as a political prisoner, obviously.” WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith were among those who encouraged viewers to make their voices heard for Griner. “The more that we say her name, the louder our voices will be,” Ogwumike said. “The more that we see her face, the closer that we will feel to her and her to us,” reiterated Diggins-Smith. While Griner remains detained in Russia, athletes like NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry continue to fight for her cause. “We cannot stop fighting for her,” said Curry. “We cannot stop believing for her. We will not stop hoping for the day we can welcome her home safely. We are B.G.”
The Sparks finished their seven-game homestand with an 85-78 win over the Atlanta Dream, jumping into sixth place in the WNBA playoff race.
Candace Parker took home her fourth Best WNBA Player ESPY on Wednesday. It's the former Tennessee star's sixth ESPY award of her career.
Prominent US sports stars showed their support during Wednesday night’s ESPY awards for Olympic champion Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia on drug charges. NBA star Stephen Curry hosted the awards show, which is often referred to as the Emmys of the sports world. Griner was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport over allegations she tried to bring cannabis oil into Russia.
With the Commissioner’s Cup showdown between the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces coming up on Tuesday, Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley explains why we may be seeing a WNBA Finals preview, and why the Chicago Sky may be on the right path for a repeat championship.
Curry urged "the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf," while Rapinoe said Griner "deserves to be free."
