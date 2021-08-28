Jewell Loyd with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/27/2021
Kahleah Copper scores 26 points to go with 4 rebounds as the Sky get the win over the Storm, 73-69.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
Markkanen is headed to the Cavs, while Larry Nance Jr. is going to the Blazers.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Steph was impressed with the miniature version of himself.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
If DeAndre Jordan doesn't remain with the Nets, he could very well land with the Nets' toughest opponents in the Western Conference.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings Thursday night.
It’s going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again. The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders’ preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for [more]
Dennis Schroder reportedly cost himself millions this offseason, and Blazers guard CJ McCollum believes the Celtics could benefit from the point guard's financial situation.
“It [trash talk] is the hardest thing for me, there’s a lot of talk, they rush you."
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
The Daytona Xfinity race will resume at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
After signing with the Nets earlier in August, former San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills opened up on the decision Thursday.
The Yankees continue to dominate, defeating the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night for their 13th straight win.
The Patriots had multiple offer for Sony Michel.
The Big 12 should be in survival expansion mode with the Pac-12’s decision to stand pat.