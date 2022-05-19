Jewell Loyd with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 05/18/2022
Corning's Gabe Cornfield edges Vestal's Liam Cody in the boys 1,600 meters at the STAC track & field championships May 18, 2022 at Johnson City.
Videos captured a heated exchange between two Phoenix Mercury stars during a timeout late in the first half of their loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Bleacher Report has a blockbuster trade idea for the Brooklyn Nets involving Ben Simmons.
Charles Barkley doesn't like San Francisco, and San Francisco doesn't like him, either.
It didnt take long for the intensity of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to pick up.
Per usual, Draymond Green had his hands everywhere in Golden States defensive effort against the Dallas Mavericks.
Kevin Durant tweeted in response to Patrick Beverley's nuclear NBA commentary on ESPN.
Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists. Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson [more]
The Rules of Golf strike again.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers cleared up what was said between he and team owner Joe Lacob shortly after Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The Warriors held Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in check, sailing to a 112-87 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.
Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish takes about pretty much everything, but this one won't sit well with most Warriors fans.
Draymond Green let out a primal scream after blocking Dorian Finney-Smith's 3-point attempt.
The Warriors made things difficult for the Mavericks' star in Game 1.
Even Steph Curry can get in his own head.
Charles Barkley doesn't like San Francisco or Warriors fans, and he made that clear again before Game 1 of the West finals.
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green goes in on Patrick Beverley for his comments on Chris Paul.
Draymond Green is anything but low maintenance.
St. Xavier grad Justin Thomas isn't pleased with how much golf fans are paying for beer at Southern Hills, which is hosting the 2022 PGA Championship.