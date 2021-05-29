Jewell, Beres, Hart win Class 4 state track titles

May 29—JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Carl Junction's Brendan Jewell wasn't perfect on Friday afternoon.

But he dominated the competition and won the Class 4 boys high jump in the MSHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City High School's Adkins Stadium.

Jewell, a senior, won the event by clearing 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches, adding the state crown to his sectional and Central Ozark Conference championships.

Jewell missed only one time at his first six heights, and when he cleared 6-6 3/4 on his first try, there were only two jumpers left.

When the bar was moved up to 6-7 1/2, Jewell cleared it on his second attempt while Braden Goellman from St. Charles West missed all three times to finish second.

Jewell passed at 6-8 1/4 — his winning height at sectional — but then missed his three attempts at 6-9.

Monett and Nevada also had one state medalist. The Cubs' Eduardo Trujillo, Konner Poynter, Ian Hilderbrand and Jose Salas teamed up to place sixth in the 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 31.76 seconds).

Drew Beachler of Nevada finished eighth in the long jump (21-0.75).

GIRLS MEET

Three area teams finished in the top-20 in the Class 4 girls standings, led by Carl Junction's 21 points for 14th place.

Nevada was 17th with 18 points, one spot ahead of Webb City, which had 16 points.

The Bulldogs' Alanza Montez earned three state medals, finishing second in the 300 hurdles (45.46 seconds), fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.87) and running on the 4x100 relay team that finished second (49.80).

Olivia Vediz, Salma Lewis and Shiloh Sluder joined Montez on the silver-medal relay team.

Webb City's Emily Beres is the state champion in the shot put (39-11 1/4), and she was sixth in the discus (116-1). Beres was in fourth place after two throws in the shot put, but she jumped into the lead with 39-2 1/4 on her third attempt and added nine inches to that distance on her final throw.

The Cardinals' Haidyn Berry took sixth in the javelin (115-9).

Nevada's Lillian Hart gave Southwest Missouri a sweep of the Class 4 high jump champions when she won the event at 5-3 3/4. Hart had an early scare with two misses at 4-10 1/2 before clearing that height, but she missed only three more times en route to the victory.

The Tigers' Claire Pritchett was second in the shot put at 37-5, about 2 1/2 feet behind Beres.