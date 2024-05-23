Jevon Holland takes not-so-subtle shot at former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio

Jevon Holland wasn’t sad to see defensive coordinator Vic Fangio leave the Miami Dolphins after only one season. When the news broke in January, the safety posted a video of himself kicking rocks, although he called the obvious metaphor a coincidence.

A few months later, Holland hasn’t changed his tune much. At Dolphins OTAs, the veteran safety said new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is a significant upgrade from his predecessor.

Dolphins S Jevon Holland on Anthony Weaver taking over at DC after Vic Fangio last year: “A complete 180.” Holland raved about how Weaver relates to players. Asked what the difference is with Weaver, Holland said: “It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference.” pic.twitter.com/LXhQbdbmh1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 21, 2024

The not-so-subtle implication is that Holland thinks Fangio isn’t a good person. According to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, that opinion is shared by the rest of the Dolphins’ locker room.

Fangio, 65, didn’t take long to find another job after his stint with the Dolphins. Three days after parting with Miami, he was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles, whose players have come to the defense of their new coach.

“I don’t know what they had over there [in Miami]. But over here, he’s a great dude,” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said of Fangio on Wednesday. “I heard great things about him because I used to watch like Aqib Talib and all them corners that used to play under his system. They always talked very highly of him.”

Evidently, not all cornerbacks who played for Fangio feel that way. The Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey posted on social media that he “won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset” in his goodbye post for Xavien Howard.

What matters now for the Dolphins is getting on the same page as Weaver and so far, so good.

“He’s been great, man,” new Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s been a great leader for us so far. Very smart, high football IQ as you would expect. I’m excited to play for him.”

Weaver, 43, spent the last three seasons as the defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens and four years before that with the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire