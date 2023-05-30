Jevon Holland sports orange ‘Practice Player of the Day’ jersey at fourth OTA

The Miami Dolphins, after a holiday weekend off, hit the practice fields again on Tuesday for the fourth organized team activity session of their offseason program.

While media attendance was prohibited, the Dolphins’ social media team did us all a favor, sharing that third-year safety Jevon Holland donned the orange jersey awarded for “Practice Player of the Day.”

DJ Jev Holland on the beats today 🎧💿 What’s on @quickdrawjev’s playlist? Drop your predictions ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PiFEkxYWby — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 30, 2023

In his first two seasons, Holland has quickly ascended to borderline star status. Playing in 33 games, he’s recorded 165 tackles, 17 passes defended, four interceptions, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The do-it-all former Duck plays with an energy that’s unmatched. He can be calm and reserved one minute before letting out all of his frustration or excitement with a yell the next.

Now, with Vic Fangio coaching him and Jalen Ramsey joining the secondary, Holland’s role be a bit different for 2023. He may be allowed to play more freely and make more of an impact knowing the group is well coached and there’s another potential All-Pro cornerback on the other side of Xavien Howard.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire