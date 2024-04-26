Jevon Holland says new Dolphins jerseys are ‘on the way’

Less than an hour before the start of the 2024 NFL draft, safety Jevon Holland gave Miami Dolphins something else to be excited about too.

In a tweet, the rising star in Miami’s secondary told fans that “new jerseys are on the way.”

Fins fans….our new Jerseys on the way 👀👀👀👀 — Jev (@quickdrawjev) April 25, 2024

If true, it’s an abrupt reversal from a franchise that’s given zero indication that it plans to debut a new look any time soon. Holland hasn’t hid his hope for a jersey change.

When our new Jerseys leak? — Jev (@quickdrawjev) April 19, 2024

He also hasn’t been afraid to troll from time to time.

The throwback uniforms that the team wore twice in 2023 — white against the New England Patriots and aqua against the Dallas Cowboys — are popular among Dolphins fans. But team owner Stephen Ross played a significant role in the team’s 2013 redesign and hasn’t shown signs that he wants to make another change.

While Holland’s tweet might get hopes up a bit, new jerseys for the Dolphins still don’t look likely any time soon.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire