Jevon Holland off COVID reserve list, but won’t play Sunday

The Dolphins will not have safety Jevon Holland in the lineup as they try to extend their winning streak to six games against the Jets on Sunday.

Holland spent most of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he was activated on Sunday. The Dolphins added Holland to the injury report as questionable due to illness once he was activated and they ruled him out on Sunday morning.

The second-round pick has started the last nine games for the Dolphins. He has 51 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and three fumble recoveries on the season.

Miami also got running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the COVID-19 reserve list, but running back Phillip Lindsay and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle remain on the list.

